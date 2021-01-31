NWS: flood warning to continue through Monday morning in Leon and Gadsden counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service says that the flood warning will now be in effect through Monday morning.

The warning will continue for the Ochlockonee River near Concord (CR 12), affecting Leon and Gadsden counties.

NWS says that minor flooding is currently occurring and minor flooding is forecasted for the future.

Primary access to homes along county Highway 12 on the east bank of the river in Leon County may become restricted, according to NWS.

