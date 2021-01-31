Advertisement

Promise Zone receives a dozen microwaves from Good News Outreach

On Friday, the organization Good News Outreach delivered groceries to 124 seniors and disabled...
On Friday, the organization Good News Outreach delivered groceries to 124 seniors and disabled residents in Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -On Friday, the organization Good News Outreach delivered groceries to 124 seniors and disabled residents in Tallahassee.

The organization also received a grant from Florida Blue Foundation that enabled them to distribute 12 microwaves to their clients who have difficulty standing up while cooking at a stove.

Good News Outreach says they maintain a wish list of items that their seniors have requested, so the grant is a big help.

For more information on Good News Outreach you can visit their website: goodnewsoutreach.org.

