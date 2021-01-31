Promise Zone receives a dozen microwaves from Good News Outreach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -On Friday, the organization Good News Outreach delivered groceries to 124 seniors and disabled residents in Tallahassee.

The organization also received a grant from Florida Blue Foundation that enabled them to distribute 12 microwaves to their clients who have difficulty standing up while cooking at a stove.

Good News Outreach says they maintain a wish list of items that their seniors have requested, so the grant is a big help.

For more information on Good News Outreach you can visit their website: goodnewsoutreach.org.

