Rep. Felicia Robinson, Sen. Shevrin Jones, file bill to form new scholarship program for Florida residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Senator Shevrin Jones (D–West Park) and Representative Felicia Robinson (D–Miami Gardens) have filed a bill to establish a new scholarship program for Florida residents who are pursuing an associate degree or career certificate in the state of Florida.

SB 888/HB 503 will establish the Sunshine Scholarship Program, which aims to provide funding for 100 percent of tuition and fees for Florida residents who are pursuing an AA degree or career certificate from certain postsecondary institutions in the state.

The program will have certain eligibility requirements, including a maximum total annual household income of $50,000.

Scholarship recipients will also be required to maintain continuous enrollment as a full-time student with a cumulative GPA of at least 2.5/4.0.

The bill stipulates that the student must reside in and work in the state for the same period that they receive funding from the program, with some exceptions.

“As a state that touts itself as one that puts people to work, it’s important that we be both attentive to businesses coming to our state as well as to the people seeking higher earning power through their education and workforce development,” said Senator Jones in the release. “We have a role to play in alleviating the student debt crisis that burdens so many families and students entering the workforce, especially considering our current crises. This bill puts Florida on a path toward true economic development and prosperity.”

“Retaining talent in the state of Florida is extremely important,” added Rep. Robinson. “The Sunshine State Scholarship program gives students an opportunity to work in their fields while keeping their expertise in Florida. This is a great step to stopping the brain drain that has become the norm in our great state.”

