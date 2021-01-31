South Georgia Medical Center sees 20 COVID-19 deaths in past 9 days

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In their daily COVID-19 report, South Georgia Medical Center reported that there have been 20 COVID-19 deaths in the past nine days.

In total, SGMC has seen 259 COVID-19 deaths of inpatients.

SGMC has also had 1,329 inpatients who received a positive COVID-19 test but have since been discharged.

In Lowndes County, there have been 6,894 confirmed cases of the virus with113 virus-related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

