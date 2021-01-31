Tallahassee barbershop offers free haircuts for students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Urban Trim Barbershop offered free haircuts for Griffin Middle School students and staff Saturday.

The owner, Ash Mustafa, tells WCTV he wanted to give students confidence with fresh haircuts, and during a pandemic the feeling is needed more than ever.

“It affected everybody’s lives and people don’t live their lives anymore like they used to, they are scared to come out, so I think it helps them out and makes them feel better,” said Mustafa.

The newly opened barbershop is located on 1511 Jackson Bluff Road.

Mustafa says he hopes to do more events like this in the future.

