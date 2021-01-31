Tallahassee Community College: student success rates surge even amid pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College says that even during the pandemic, student success rates at the school are exceeding expectations.

The school credits its “Culture of Care” initiative with these success rates. The initiative focuses on connections, academics, resources and engagement.

“What a remarkable testament to not only the resilience and perseverance of our students, but also to the hard work of our faculty and staff in implementing virtual coursework, embedded support services and a more purposeful focus on eliminating any unnecessary barriers to our students achieving their goals,” said TCC President, Jim Murdaugh, in the press release.

TCC’s recent findings collected data on course success rates compared to fall of 2019.

This data showed the following course success rates, or the percentage of students earning As, Bs and Cs from the fall 2020 semester:

Overall increase to 75.3 %, compared to 72.4 % in fall 2019

Black students increased to 65.3%, compared to 61.8%

Hispanic students increased to 78.1%, compared to 74.6%

White students increased to 80.7%, compared to 78.1%

Students classified as “other,” increased to 77.2%, compared to 74.5%

First time in college students’ achievement rates also improved. Figures comparing fall 2020 to fall 2019 show:

An overall passing rate of 78.9%, compared to 70.3%

Black students increased to 61.8%, from 56.8%

Hispanic students increased to 80.2%, from 75.7%

White students increased to 83.8%, from 77%.

“Other” students increased to 74.4%, from 71.5%

“As a result of the pandemic we have reimagined the environment here at TCC, from physical spaces to technology that facilitates learning,” said Murdaugh. “We are creating a more intentional experience designed to make the college student-ready and not making the student college-ready.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.