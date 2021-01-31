Advertisement

TPD responds to fatal crash on Ocala Road

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash on the intersection of Continental Avenue and Ocala Road.

According to police, the two vehicle car crash happened Sunday morning resulting in one man dying from injuries sustained in the accident while another victim is in serious condition.

Investigators with TPD are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the accident to please call 850-891-4200.

They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is an open and active investigation.

