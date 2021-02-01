Advertisement

2021 severe weather preparedness week

severe weather AWARENESS WEEK
severe weather AWARENESS WEEK(AP)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Feb. 1, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday not only brings in a new month, but also a new edition of Florida and Georgia’s Severe Weather Awareness/Preparedness Week. Both states are kicking off the annual week at the same time and will come to an end on February 5th.

Below, you can find a complete list of day-by-day events and topics.

Florida:

Click HERE for a link to the State’s SERT website.

  • Monday: Lightning safety
  • Tuesday: Marine hazards/rip currents
  • Wednesday: Thunderstorms/tornadoes (statewide tornado drill @ 10 am)
  • Thurs: Hurricanes & flooding
  • Friday: Temperature extremes and wildfires

Also happening on February 3rd, National Weather Service offices in the Sunshine State will issue a practice tornado warning over the NOAA Alert Radio Network at 10 a.m. This will show up as a “routine weekly test” message.

Georgia:

Click HERE to learn more information about Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Also happening on February 3rd, National Weather Service offices in the Peach State will issue a test warning message over the NOAA Alert Radio Network at 9 a.m.

