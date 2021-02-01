Explainer: How to receive severe weather alerts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The two tornadoes that went through Leon County on Jan. 27 give residents a reminder that severe weather can strike anywhere at anytime when the conditions are right. Coincidentally, the week after the twisters hit is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Georgia and Florida. State emergency managers are pushing out messages to ensure that everyone is ready for inclement weather.

For the first day, Georgia’s topic was about how to receive severe weather watches, warnings and advisories. A notable way to receive messages is a NOAA Weather Radio, a system that has been in widespread practice since the 1970s. These radio stations operate outside of the traditional AM and FM bands that many are familiar with; therefore, special radios are needed to not only listen to the broadcasts but also get notified of warnings. The National Weather Service uses a digital tone that contains information on the advisory and what areas are under the threat. That tone allows for many radios to trigger an alarm and notify the user of a watch or warning. The radio can also be set to where the alarm would only be triggered for certain counties.

Another option: The WCTV Pinpoint Weather app. The app, which can be found on the Google Play and Apple App Store, is free and can trigger location-based alerts to a user’s phone. For that to work, location services would have to be enabled on the device. The type of alerts that can be sent to one’s phone can also be selected by going to Settings and making sure that the “Pinpoint Weather Alerts” switch is on. Tapping on “Weather Notification Types” allows a user to select which warnings to be sent to the phone, and “Notification Sounds” lets one select what sound to play when severe weather is in one’s area.

Also, it’s a good time to check one’s settings on a smartphone to ensure that Wireless Emergency Alerts are enabled. These geographic-targeted messages can notify smartphone owners of AMBER Alerts as well as life-threatening severe weather such as tornado warnings. Those with iPhones can find out how to check to see if these settings are on by clicking here. The settings are different with various Android versions, but more details can be found by clicking here.

It’s important to have multiple ways to receive warnings in the event one of the above methods fails due to, for instance, technical issues, power outages, or storm damage to infrastructure. Having ways to receive warnings can ensure individuals and families can react to severe weather.

