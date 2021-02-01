Florida Democrats calling on resignation by Marjorie Taylor Greene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Democrats are calling for Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from Congress and are hoping to pass a bill to get her removed from office.

That measure coming as a response to a viral video that shows Rep. Greene following Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, questioning him on the 2018 attack, calling him a coward and saying he’s “paid” for his efforts to toughen gun laws.

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

“We have a responsibility to keep kids safe in school, hard stop,” said Connecticut Representative Jahana Hayes said. “The fact that Miss Greene’s comments and her actions and her elevation in the party is dangerous. It is dangerous and we all have to act to make sure that this does not continue.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Shultz says she’s filing a resolution to remove Greene from all committee assignments and believes she should be expelled from Congress.

WCTV reached out to several Florida Republicans for comment.

In a statement, Senator Marco Rubio’s referred us to a statement he made to a Georgia talk radio show host last week, saying, “Parkland was a real tragedy in which real parents lost real children. Anyone suggesting it was fake is either deranged or a sadist.”

.@EWErickson asked @marcorubio about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments about Parkland. Heres how Sen. Rubio responded👇



“Parkland was a real tragedy in which real parents lost real children. Anyone suggesting it was fake is either deranged or a sadist.”https://t.co/pCULOG2I5p — Nick Iacovella (@nickiacovella) January 29, 2021

WCTV also reached out to Senator Rick Scott’s office for comment. Their full statement can be seen below:

“Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s claims that Parkland was a ‘false flag’ event are disgusting and wrong. This was clearly a horrific murder of 17 innocent lives by a deranged individual. Senator Scott thinks about those lives lost, and the families impacted, every day. Since that horrible day, he has worked closely with many of the victims’ family members as Governor and now as Senator to ensure no child, educator, or family has to experience that again.

“Last week, Senator Scott joined Senators Rubio and Johnson to reintroduce the Luke and Alex School Safety Act of 2021 build on the efforts to keep schools safe and prevent another tragedy like the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.”

