Florida High on lockdown after ‘concerning’ phone call

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Florida High is on lockdown and FSU Police are investigating after a “concerning” phone call to the school’s front office.

Several parents have contacted WCTV seeking more information about a possible bomb threat at the school. FSU Police spokesman LT John Baker says he cannot confirm that, only that a man placed a “concerning” phone call to Florida High Monday morning around 11:15 a.m.

Baker says the school has been on lock down since then as police investigate.

Baker says right now they have found “nothing credible” and are working to track down the man who made that phone call.

FSU Police are still on scene, he said.

