Former Gainesville resident arrested for his connection to ISIS

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Gainesville resident is back in the United States and is facing terrorism charges.

Mohamed Fathy Suliman is charged in a criminal complaint with attempting to provide material support, including personnel (himself) and services, to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

According to officials, the 33-year-old left Gainesville, traveled to Turkey, and attempted to enter Syria illegally in 2014 in order to join and support ISIS.

“This arrest resulted from years of work and coordination by our prosecutors and FBI agents from the Jacksonville Field Office,” said U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe. “Terrorists and would-be terrorists need to understand that no resource will be spared when it comes to protecting U.S. citizens and prosecuting those who seek to provide material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations.”

The criminal complaint states that Suliman had a one-way flight reservation from Orlando, Fla. to Egypt in June 2014. However, during his stop in Turkey, instead of traveling to Egypt, he paid cash for a one way ticket to the Turkish/Syrian border town of Gaziantep, Turkey.

He was arrested by Turkish authorities for illegally crossing into Syria from Turkey. In a 2018interview with the FBI, he admitted to purchasing ticket to Egypt to disguise his travel plans from families and friends.

“This case illustrates the FBI’s steadfast commitment to protecting Americans from threats posed by violent terrorist organizations and those who attempt to provide them with material support,” said Rachel L. Rojas, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “The FBI Jacksonville Joint Terrorism Task Force will never waiver in our efforts to identify and bring to justice those who threaten our national security by assisting foreign terrorist organizations and promoting violent extremism.”

Suliman’s email account revealed 36 email attachments “that contained various audio files that consisted of messages calling for jihad, justifications for jihad, rewards for those who participate in jihad and martyrdom, and that encouraged fighting against the crusaders, infidels (non-Muslims), and those that insult the Prophet Muhammad.”

Suliman is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

