Gov. DeSantis opens up vaccination site in The Villages, rejects inmates receiving vaccine ahead of seniors

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he says is part of the state's DNA.(WJHG/WECP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - A drive thru vaccination site in the Villages is here to stay.

The site was originally opened last month, however, it shut down after it ran out of COVID-19 vaccines. On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the site will reopen this week and it will stay open.

The governor announced the state is expected to receive 307,000 additional first-time doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, which is up 40,000 from prior shipments.

The increase allows the state to prioritize a drive thru vaccine site at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in the Villages.

The site first opened on Jan. 12 but shut down on Jan. 16, when vaccine shipments failed to show; but DeSantis says the site will reopen Thursday and will receive 4,000 doses on a regular basis.

According to DeSantis nearly 30% of Florida’s 4.5 million seniors are now vaccinated.

“So far Florida has given a higher percentage of its vaccinations to senior citizens than any other state in the country,” said DeSantis. “The first state in the country to put seniors first... That has been our goal, that’s been our policy. We haven’t wavered from that. And of course now many states following fl to put seniors first.”

In the same press conference, DeSantis dismissed the idea of vaccinating prison inmates ahead of seniors, even though death rates in the state’s prison system continues to rise.

“Whose priorities are you looking out for? We’re looking out for our parents and grandparents here in Florida. There’s no way you’re going to get some prisoner a vaccine over a senior citizen. And so our seniors-first promise is ironclad.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

