Mozzarella, Asiago, Parmesan & Prosciutto Baked Cavatappi

Total time: 40 minutes (makes six servings)
By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 8 oz Cavatappi pasta
  • 3 oz prosciutto
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 cup Asiago cheese
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 8 oz sliced fresh mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 325°F and bring large pot of water to boil for pasta. Grease a 2-quart baking dish with 1 tablespoon of butter; set aside. Cook pasta 8 minutes to very al dente. Chop prosciutto, mince garlic, and shred Asiago cheese. Drain pasta well and set aside to cool.

2. Preheat medium saucepan over medium-high for 2–3 minutes. Cook prosciutto 6–7 minutes, stirring until crispy. Remove from pan drain well on a paper towel-lined plate and set aside.

3. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in same saucepan; add garlic and flour and cook 1–2 minutes, stirring until golden brown. Slowly whisk in milk and cook 2–3 minutes, until sauce thickens; add salt, pepper, and Dijon. Remove pan from heat and add shredded parmesan, hand torn fresh mozzarella, and asiago; stir until melted.

4. Combine in large bowl: cooked pasta, cooked prosciutto, and

cheese sauce until well combined. Transfer pasta mixture to prepared baking dish. Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in medium sauté pan over medium; add panko and thyme. Cook 1–2 minutes, until breadcrumbs begin to brown. Add breadcrumb mixture to top of pasta, then top with grated Parmesan. Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown and bubbling.

