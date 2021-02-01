Advertisement

Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle in St. Louis

St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw...
St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight with two men and her child.

Three men armed with handguns came up to the car and ordered everyone to get out.

Police say the woman pleaded with the men to take her son out of the car.

One of the robbers grabbed the child by his coat and threw him toward his mother.

The child hit the ground. Police did not say if he was hurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD responds to fatal crash on Ocala Road
TPD responds to fatal crash on Ocala Road
The Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal accident on I-10 happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m.
FHP: Fatal accident reported on I-10
Saturday afternoon, following the Friday announcement that the Florida Department of Health has...
Florida DOH-Leon: it may take weeks for new vaccine appointment system to be implemented
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 31, 2021
The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a car accident on Tram Road Friday evening...
3 dead, 1 hospitalized with serious injuries following car accident on Tram Road

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a 25-year-old man after finding more than 37...
TPD arrests 25-year-old man for drug trafficking
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 9, 2007, silver bullions are displayed in the...
Wall Street’s GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to meet Republicans who propose lesser virus aid, smaller stimulus checks
This Black History Mouth, a look at the struggles and triumphs of Black people who faced...
Black History Month 2021: Resilience despite COVID-19