Quarterback Quesadillas
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University showed off his Quarterback Quesadilla recipe on the WCTV set.
INGREDIENTS
- 20 small tortillas
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 jalapeno, chopped
- 3 cups cooked and shredded chicken
- 1 cup taco sauce
- 3 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
- 3 cups Monterey jack, shredded
- Salsa
- Sour cream
METHOD
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut tortillas in half. Heat the oil in a pan and cook the onions, bell pepper and jalapeno until soft. Add the shredded chicken and taco sauce, mix.
Sprinkle some cheese onto a tortilla then add some chicken mixture and spread evenly. Roll the filled tortilla into a cone and place onto a round pizza pan. Repeat the process until all the tortilla halves are filled.
Bake in the preheated oven for 20 – 25 minutes until brown and crispy on the edges. Serve with salsa and sour cream.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.