Quarterback Quesadillas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University showed off his Quarterback Quesadilla recipe on the WCTV set.

INGREDIENTS

20 small tortillas

1 Tablespoon oil

1 onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 jalapeno, chopped

3 cups cooked and shredded chicken

1 cup taco sauce

3 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

3 cups Monterey jack, shredded

Salsa

Sour cream

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut tortillas in half. Heat the oil in a pan and cook the onions, bell pepper and jalapeno until soft. Add the shredded chicken and taco sauce, mix.

Sprinkle some cheese onto a tortilla then add some chicken mixture and spread evenly. Roll the filled tortilla into a cone and place onto a round pizza pan. Repeat the process until all the tortilla halves are filled.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20 – 25 minutes until brown and crispy on the edges. Serve with salsa and sour cream.

