Quarterback Quesadillas

By Chef Albert Schmid | Keiser University
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University showed off his Quarterback Quesadilla recipe on the WCTV set.

INGREDIENTS

  • 20 small tortillas
  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 jalapeno, chopped
  • 3 cups cooked and shredded chicken
  • 1 cup taco sauce
  • 3 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 3 cups Monterey jack, shredded
  • Salsa
  • Sour cream

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut tortillas in half. Heat the oil in a pan and cook the onions, bell pepper and jalapeno until soft. Add the shredded chicken and taco sauce, mix.

Sprinkle some cheese onto a tortilla then add some chicken mixture and spread evenly. Roll the filled tortilla into a cone and place onto a round pizza pan. Repeat the process until all the tortilla halves are filled.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20 – 25 minutes until brown and crispy on the edges. Serve with salsa and sour cream.

