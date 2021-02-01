Residents near Mahan Drive speak out against City Walk Urban Mission shelter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City Walk Urban Mission shelter opened in December as a cold-weather night shelter, but has since expanded its services; neighbors are upset that they were not notified, and they want it shut down.

Brett Doster has lived in a neighborhood bordering Mahan Drive for 10 years; he has five children.

“It’s not about the ministry; we appreciate the ministry. It’s the location,” said Doster.

He believes the shelter should be in a non-residential area, and he’s far from the only one. A group of 11 residents gathered to share their concerns with WCTV on Monday morning.

“We were approached by a very aggressive panhandler, we felt threatened. Then we saw him urinating on the median in the middle of the day,” said Marlin and Esther Myers.

“I wouldn’t let my wife walk to the gas station alone anymore,” said Marlin.

Esther said when their children were young, she would walk them to the ice cream shop.

“I wouldn’t do that anymore,” she said.

“It’s really altered our lives in a major way, and we had no input in it,” said Marlin.

Other neighbors are also worried about the shelter changing the character of the area.

“The integrity of our neighborhoods, the integrity of our commercial centers, the people driving into Tallahassee off I-10, coming into Tallahassee; we’re trying to protect all that,” said Brian and Ginger Proctor. “Several of the businesses here have been really devastated to a certain extent by, and that is, the encroachment of the homeless.”

Proctor and others spoke out about the issue at the City Commission meeting on January 27. They spoke of aggressive panhandling, litter, loitering, public urination, and people knocking on their front doors soliciting money.

Mayor John Dailey says the whole process happened backwards, with the shelter expanding without a permit.

“I think that everybody should have the opportunity to be noticed, which is part of the process. I think that everybody should have the opportunity to be heard, which is part of the process. And unfortunately, that process did not take place first,” said Dailey.

Pastor Renee Miller is the Executive Director of City Walk Urban Mission; she’s the woman who went undercover, exposing issues at the West Tennessee street shelter in 2013.

Miller says she did not know about the process.

“I’m going to obey God as a ruler rather than man, right? Is it lawful to heal on the Sabbath or not?” she asked. “We’ve never done this on this large of a scale, and we didn’t know there was an unwritten etiquette that we needed to canvas the neighborhoods. We just looked at what the City code said, 500 feet, and we’re like, ok there’s nothing within 500 feet.”

One major issue residents have with the shelter is the presence of people with sex offenses on their records; according to FDLE’s website, five sexual offenders are currently residing at the Mahan Drive location.

Miller says there were two sexual predators, both of whom have since left. She acknowledged that one may still show up on FDLE’s site, which can take a couple of days to update.

Miller argues that by registering at the shelter, those citizens are able to be in compliance again, with an accurate address. She says with the many cameras, check-ins, and curfews at the shelter, it’s safer for everyone.

“They were here; the neighbors just didn’t know about it because they hadn’t updated their addresses,” said Miller. “We help them comply with the law.”

However, neighbors with children are not comfortable.

“My children are just getting to the age now when they can ride their bicycles by themselves, go on a jog, spend time by themselves. And the big concern for us is the safety concern,” said Doster.

Nearby businesses have also struggled with issues of littering, loitering, and panhandling. Brian Webb, the CEO of Patients First, spoke to City and County Commissioners about issues at his businesses. He says he’s concerned about the value of his property, citing issues of people sleeping there and using the bathroom in his parking lot.

Miller says she’s educating the people she serves on that exact issue.

“We now have a piece of paper that every resident gets every time they come here, that basically says, you can’t do this, you can’t do that. We want to be good neighbors; if you can’t help us be good neighbors, we’re not going to provide services to you,” she said.

She acknowledged that in addition to the cameras at the shelter, many nearby businesses and residents also have them. She says if a person is caught on another property, they can be denied services at City Walk.

The shelter has until Thursday, February 4, to file the paperwork for a permit that will then be reviewed by a committee.

