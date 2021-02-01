Social media video shows packed nightclub, Tallahassee residents express concern

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Videos from a party at the Tallahassee club Bajas circulated over the weekend, accumulating over three million views.

The nightclub was shut down twice this summer: Once for a COVID-19 violation and once for violating an emergency order.

People are now raising concerns again about the crowds inside, but flyers around town indicate Bajas is not planning on slowing down their events any time soon.

“You don’t know where folks are, have been if you are hanging around with anyone,” said Chris Bratton, a Tallahassee resident. “I don’t know if any of my friends were there. You would like to think that folks are being safe and careful because it’s really not about your health, it is about other folks.”

And students, like Treyvon Davis, are saying the same thing.

“We gotta sort of make the right decisions if we want to go back to normal way of living or this might be the new normal way of living,” Davis said.

Davis says he saw the event be promoted and believes that has something to do with turnout.

“People want to go out, so if they see the flyer, they are going to go out and do it.”

And this is not the first one: Two weeks ago, rapper Mulatto was in the building. On Monday, you can see flyers for another event outside the club.

The owner of Bajas, Simon Dag, tells WCTV that while the club did have a large crowd, they still abided by the state’s re-opening plan.

“Although the City Girls concert at Bajas Beachclub had a large crowd in attendance Bajas has operated at all times in compliance with Florida’s Phase III reopening plan. Bajas will continue to comply with State and local regulations in order to offer a safe and exciting entertainment experience,” Dag said.

For those who could potentially come across the partygoers, they know not much can be done.

“I can’t let the entire pandemic stop my entire life, but also taking the necessary precautions to make sure you are safe and that folks around you are also safe,” Bratton said.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey says that we all have a role to play and asks owners to use common sense and to not host super-spreader events.

Mayor Dailey also says the governor’s executive order takes away the city’s local power to shut down these kinds of events.

