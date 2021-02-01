Advertisement

Suspect jumps out of stolen truck as it catches fire before arrest, JCSO says

According to the press release, a deputy was patrolling in the area of Sandridge Church and Butler Road around 3:50 p.m. Saturday when he saw a Ford truck fail to stop at a stop sign.(AP images)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a suspect after he jumped out of a stolen truck as it caught fire while a deputy was chasing the vehicle.

According to the press release, a deputy was patrolling in the area of Sandridge Church and Butler roads around 3:50 p.m. Saturday when he saw a Ford truck fail to stop at a stop sign. The deputy tried to pull the truck over, but the driver didn’t stop the truck.

The pursuit continued onto Salem Church, Gilley and Stephens roads, the release says. The driver of the stolen truck, 28-year-old John Drew of Daytona Beach, repeatedly slammed on the brakes in an attempt to make the pursuing deputy crash into him, but he failed, according to the release.

JCSO says the pursuit then traveled onto Highway 69, Head Pond and Bateau Pond roads. This is when the deputy noticed smoke and fire coming from the interior of the truck, the release says.

As the chase reached the intersection of Sweet Pond Road and Highway 69, Drew jumped out of the moving truck. The truck continued until it hit the Dellwood Dollar General building and came to a rest against a tree.

JCSO confirmed the truck was stolen out of Bay County. Drew faces the following charges:

  • Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding
  • Reckless Driving
  • Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer
  • Resisting Arrest without Violence
  • Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Drew was booked into the Jackson County Jail, where he awaits his first court appearance.

