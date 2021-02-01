Advertisement

TCC men garner highest ranking in two decades after perfect start to season

El Ellis, a stand-out incoming sophomore at TCC, has announced he'll be headed to Louisville after this season. (TCC Athletics | Greg Rowland)(TCC Athletics | Greg Rowland)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College Eagles have moved up three spots in the NJCAA rankings and are now the #2 team in the country.

It’s the highest-ranking for TCC since they finished the 2000/01 season at #2.

The Eagles are 4-0 to begin their 2021 season, and have scored at least 84 points in all but one of their first four games. TCC has also been staunch defensively, having given up no more than 68 points in any game this year.

TCC’s four-game homestand ends on Monday when they host South Georgia Technical College at the Eagledome. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

