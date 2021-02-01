Advertisement

The Usual Suspects: Jan. 31, 2021

By Gary Yordan | The Usual Suspects
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD responds to fatal crash on Ocala Road
TPD responds to fatal crash on Ocala Road
The Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal accident on I-10 happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m.
FHP: Fatal accident reported on I-10
Saturday afternoon, following the Friday announcement that the Florida Department of Health has...
Florida DOH-Leon: it may take weeks for new vaccine appointment system to be implemented
The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a car accident on Tram Road Friday evening...
3 dead, 1 hospitalized with serious injuries following car accident on Tram Road
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 31, 2021

Latest News

The Usual Suspects: Jan. 31, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Jan. 17, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Jan. 24, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Jan. 25, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Jan. 24, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Jan. 3, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Jan. 17, 2021