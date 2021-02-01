TPD arrests 25-year-old man for drug trafficking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a 25-year-old man after finding more than 37 grams of molly and 1,000 grams of marijuana while serving a search warrant.

In a press release, TPD says it is actively working to improve quality of life issues connected to illegal drug activity in public housing complexes.

“The latest investigation into the trafficking of molly resulted in one arrest and took multiple guns off the streets,” the release says.

On Friday, Jan. 29, TPD officers executed a search warrant in the 2500 block of Holton Street. During the search, officers found more than 37 grams of molly. Police estimate its street value is more than $37,000.

Police also found more than 1,000 grams of marijuana, a loaded AK-47 pistol, a semi-automatic handgun, drug paraphernalia and more than $500 cash.

Devin Brown Jr. was arrested on the following charges after the search warrant was served:

Trafficking in Alpha-PVP

Possession of Alpha-PVP with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a public housing complex

Possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a public housing complex

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a drug house

TPD says the sale and use of illegal drugs impact the community, especially when things escalate into violent crimes.

“TPD is dedicated to directly addressing these activities as they can decrease the safety and overall quality of life for citizens,” the release says. “This operation exemplifies the positive outcome of proactive efforts to identify a problem, develop a plan and make a concerted effort to rid public housing complexes of narcotics traffickers.”

TPD encourages community members to report illegal activity to its tip line: 850-891-4200. To stay anonymous with your tips, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.