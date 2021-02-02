City Commission looking at formal Citizen’s Advisory Committee for Midtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City Commissioners unanimously voted last Wednesday to direct City staff to bring back options to create a formal citizens advisory committee for the midtown area and formulate a long term master plan for the area.

A working group for the area has existed in some form since 2011; the formalized committee could help with the creation of a long-term master plan.

The working group had four suggestions for Commissioners to consider:

Shared parking agreements, allowing existing privately owned surface lots to be made available for purchase

A consultant parking study and mobility plan

Include the working group in discussions about the future of the 7th Avenue TPD Headquarters

Acquire Thomasville Road between Monroe Street and Betton Road from FDOT

One of the working group members is Quarter Moon Imports Owner Katie Haggerty. She explained why the group believes acquiring Thomasville Road is necessary.

“There’s a lot of talk about a master plan, so if we come up with a master plan and get somebody to get that done, we cannot get anything on the city level, we cannot make any decisions about Thomasville Road without involving the state of Florida,” said Haggerty.

She says local autonomy with that road could lead to action, creating a more cohesive feel to the area.

“We would be able to do things like, the really pretty gas lamps that we have on Fifth Avenue. We cannot put those on Thomasville road as it stands.”

Visitors to Midtown on Tuesday say parking problems are a persistent issue.

FAMU student Niyla Harrell has driven to the area to study since high school.

“I’m always scared I’m going to get towed, or get a ticket. I try to park somewhere else,” said Harrell.

Business owners in the area are also aware of the parking issue; RedEye Coffee CEO and Managing Partner Barby Moro says she’s ready to see positive changes.

“We want to do it in a way that respects the residents, while also helping the businesses, and it helps maintain the whole Midtown feel, and the walkability of it! So it’s definitely a delicate balance, but yeah, more parking would definitely help!” said Moro.

Pedestrian improvements are set to come to Thomasville Road; the crossing at Fifth Avenue is set to be resurfaced, crews will install rapid flashing beacon crossings at intersections with Calhoun, Williams, and Beard Streets, and a new pedestrian crossing is coming to the 7th Avenue intersection.

Moro says walkability in the area is important.

“Wider sidewalks are always more welcome, I think any lights you could do for pedestrian crossings, just to slow cars down is definitely a plus,” said Moro.

She also suggested innovative possibilities, such as a walk up and take away option for the area, similar to a drive through.

City staff will bring back recommendations on the creation of the master plan and the Citizen’s Advisory Committee.

