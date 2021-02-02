Advertisement

Deputies: Man’s abuse led to the death of girlfriend’s eight-year-old son

40-year-old Tyrone Covington is behind bars after deputies say his abuse of his girlfriend’s...
40-year-old Tyrone Covington is behind bars after deputies say his abuse of his girlfriend’s eight-year-old son with a belt led to the child’s death.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By 10 Tampa Bay
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WTSP) — A 40-year-old man is behind bars after deputies say his abuse of his girlfriend’s eight-year-old son with a belt led to the child’s death.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the call in October 2020 when the child’s mom called 911 asking for help as her son was having trouble breathing and became unresponsive, according to a press release.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where deputies say doctors found several areas of contusions, welts, scarring, and small lacerations on his lower back.

Attempts to save the child were unsuccessful; and he died one day later, according to the sheriff’s office.

Through interviews, detectives say they discovered the child’s mother’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Tyrone Covington, had abused the boy with a belt.

An autopsy report found the child’s death was the result of blunt trauma and was ruled a homicide, according to a press release.

Covington was arrested on Feb.1 and now faces charges for first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

“This was not merely a form of punishment. The excessive beating this child endured ultimately led to his death,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

“Our hearts ache as we investigate this horrific case of child abuse. While no punishment will ever bring this young child back, we hope a First Degree Murder charge keeps this man where he deserves to be: Jail.”

Copyright 2021 10 Tampa Bay. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD responds to fatal crash on Ocala Road
TPD responds to fatal crash on Ocala Road
The Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal accident on I-10 happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m.
FHP: Fatal accident reported on I-10
Florida High is on lockdown and FSU Police are investigating after a “concerning” phone call to...
FSU PD: Florida High lockdown threat “not credible”
The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a 25-year-old man after finding more than 37...
TPD arrests 25-year-old man for drug trafficking
Saturday afternoon, following the Friday announcement that the Florida Department of Health has...
Florida DOH-Leon: it may take weeks for new vaccine appointment system to be implemented

Latest News

An FSU alumn is now $14,000 richer thanks to putting his faith in his local teams.
FSU alumn gets large pay-day after all-Florida parlay hits
Top (L-R): Justin Lowe, Jeremy Terry, Gary Kyle Turner. Bottom (L-R): Tia Folsom, William Fred...
Six arrested in Lowndes Co. drug trafficking with ties to white-supremacist gang
FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons
Willie Simmons staying with Florida A&M, squashing rumors of departure
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday,...
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: February 1, 2021