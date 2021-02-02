Deputies: Man’s abuse led to the death of girlfriend’s eight-year-old son

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WTSP) — A 40-year-old man is behind bars after deputies say his abuse of his girlfriend’s eight-year-old son with a belt led to the child’s death.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the call in October 2020 when the child’s mom called 911 asking for help as her son was having trouble breathing and became unresponsive, according to a press release.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where deputies say doctors found several areas of contusions, welts, scarring, and small lacerations on his lower back.

Attempts to save the child were unsuccessful; and he died one day later, according to the sheriff’s office.

Through interviews, detectives say they discovered the child’s mother’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Tyrone Covington, had abused the boy with a belt.

An autopsy report found the child’s death was the result of blunt trauma and was ruled a homicide, according to a press release.

Covington was arrested on Feb.1 and now faces charges for first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

“This was not merely a form of punishment. The excessive beating this child endured ultimately led to his death,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

“Our hearts ache as we investigate this horrific case of child abuse. While no punishment will ever bring this young child back, we hope a First Degree Murder charge keeps this man where he deserves to be: Jail.”

