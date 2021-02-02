Advertisement

EA Sports confirms return of college football video game

EA Sports announced the return of its uber-popular college football video game series.
EA Sports announced the return of its uber-popular college football video game series.(Twitter/@EASPORTS)
By Jacob Gallant | WLBT News
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WLBT) - College football fans have been waiting for this day for years.



It will be the first installment of the series since NCAA Football 2014, which was released in 2013.

There’s no word on when the new game will release or what it may look like, but gamers can probably expect to play it on the new generation of consoles with the PS5 and XBox Series X|S.

