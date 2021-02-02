Eagle men log fifth-straight win with 81-60 victory over South Georgia Technical College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball team defeated South Georgia Technical College, 81-60, on Monday night from the Eagledome.

TCC has now opened their year with five-straight wins and are averaging a margin of victory of 19.8 points.

The game brought a four-game homestand to a close for the Eagles, who are next inaction on Saturday at Gulf Coast State College. They’ll return home next Tuesday when they host Chipola.

