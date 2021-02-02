Advertisement

Eagle men log fifth-straight win with 81-60 victory over South Georgia Technical College

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball team defeated South Georgia Technical College, 81-60, on Monday night from the Eagledome.

TCC has now opened their year with five-straight wins and are averaging a margin of victory of 19.8 points.

The game brought a four-game homestand to a close for the Eagles, who are next inaction on Saturday at Gulf Coast State College. They’ll return home next Tuesday when they host Chipola.

You can watch highlights from Monday’s game in the video player above.

