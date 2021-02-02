Florida proposes big tech crackdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and legislative leaders are proposing legislation to crack down on big tech companies, who they claim are manipulating content on social media and targeting conservatives.

“Big tech has come to look more like Big Brother,” Gov. DeSantis said. He cited the cancellation of Parler and the de-platforming of then-President Trump. “These platforms have changed from neutral platforms that provided Americans with the freedom to speak to enforcers of preferred narratives.”

Gov. DeSantis and legislative leaders warned that content moderators at the social media companies have “extraordinary power” and can interfere in elections by using “mysterious algorithms” to suppress information and de-platform candidates.

“Euphemistically call it ‘content moderation,’ I think it’s more political manipulation,” Gov. DeSantis said.

Under the legislation announced Tuesday, Florida could fine big tech companies $100,000 a day for de-platforming a candidate during an election. It would also require social media companies to disclose any algorithms that prioritize political content and report that as a financial contribution to a campaign.

The legislation would require social media companies to provide notice of changes in standards and disclose why action is taken against a user for violating the standards.

The legislation would also allow both citizens and the state’s Attorney General to sue social media companies under Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Florida’s House Speaker Chris Sprowls said the legislation is targeting what he called “the five Wizards of Oz.”

“With our proposal, we are going to bring into the sunshine, what I call the five families of darkness: Facebook, Twitter, Google, Amazon and Apple,” Sprowls said. “These actors won’t go unchecked here in Florida anymore.”

“They have access to private information and the ability to exercise control over individuals’ free speech,” Sprowls said. “We’re pushing the barriers to finally call out their convoluted, and inconsistent standards for censoring, banning and de-platforming .”

