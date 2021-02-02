Advertisement

FSU alumn gets large pay-day after all-Florida parlay hits

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There are plenty in our area excited to see the Tampa Bay Buccanneers back in the Super Bowl, but there’s a strong chance you’re not as excited as one Florida State alumni who turned the love for his teams into a big payday.

When sports were just returning from hiatus over the summer, Landan Templeton, a 2016 FSU graduate, was ready to see his beloved Tampa Bay Lightning and Rays return to the ice and diamond, respectively.

“Grew up in Tampa. My parents have ties in Michigan and everything, tried to get me on that train but gotta root for the underdog,” Templeton explained.

Templeton, who now lives in Denver working for a lighting company, also did one more thing he’s used to doing: He placed a small wager at neighboring Black Hawk Casino, nestled in the Rocky Mountains, one with plenty of local flair: A five-team parlay worth $7.50 that featured the Rays winning the American League, the Lightning lifting the Stanley Cup and the Miami Heat as a surprise entrant in the NBA Finals.

“I realized, you know what whatever, it’s $7.50, let’s go to all these futures and started putting it together and I had the Rays to win it all and I took it back and said, you know what, let me just pick them to win the AL,” Templeton recalled.

But, one by one, they all fell into place. Then came the wait: The final parts of the five-part ticket.

The reigning NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs would have to reach the Super Bowl, but so would his beloved Bucs.

“When they, when they lost to the Chiefs to go to 7-5, I was like ‘They’re done, they’re toast,’” said Rob Magliacano, a friend of Templeton’s. “I told him, ‘You were close, man, but it’s not gonna happen.’”

The pressure was on, but Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes delivered, making Templeton $14,000 richer.

“My phone froze that night when it hit,” Templeton said. “Some people I haven’t talked to in 10-15 years. It was pretty unreal.”

A Buccaneer victory on Sunday would come as just icing on the cake for one of the red and pewter faithful.

Templeton says he’s using the money to pay off student loans and support his mom’s non-profit helping at-risk youth in Tampa.

