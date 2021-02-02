Advertisement

Georgia’s groundhog predicts an early spring

General Beauregard Lee the Groundhog
General Beauregard Lee the Groundhog(Twitter: Official General Beauregard Lee @genbeaulee)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Feb. 2, 2021
JACKSON, GA. (WCTV) -Georgia’s very own groundhog weather prognosticator emerged from his miniature sized mansion Tuesday morning to let the people of the South know if they will have an early Spring or six more weeks of Winter.

The groundhog, also known as General Beauregard Lee, told his handlers at the Dauset Trails Nature Center his prediction is for an early Spring.

The most famous of all the groundhogs in the U.S., Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction Tuesday morning as well. Phil’s prediction was for six more weeks of Winter.

