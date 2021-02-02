Georgia’s groundhog predicts an early spring

JACKSON, GA. (WCTV) -Georgia’s very own groundhog weather prognosticator emerged from his miniature sized mansion Tuesday morning to let the people of the South know if they will have an early Spring or six more weeks of Winter.

The groundhog, also known as General Beauregard Lee, told his handlers at the Dauset Trails Nature Center his prediction is for an early Spring.

The most famous of all the groundhogs in the U.S., Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction Tuesday morning as well. Phil’s prediction was for six more weeks of Winter.

WATCH:

I have spoken! ☀️☀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/vW2kKdZoTL — Official General Beauregard Lee (@genbeaulee) February 2, 2021

My Official Prognostication: Early Spring!!! pic.twitter.com/l46qrJa9Cs — Official General Beauregard Lee (@genbeaulee) February 2, 2021

