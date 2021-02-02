Advertisement

Mask mandate on public transportation takes effect across county, country

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From planes, to trains, to automobiles, masks are now required on all forms of public transportation with the beginning of a new federal order that took effect Tuesday.

The order applies to anyone over the age of two.

Most people at Tallahassee International Airport say unless they see someone actively eating or drinking, people have kept their masks on, which they say does make them feel safer about getting on a plane.

Staff at TLH did replace the signs posted at each entrance notifying travelers of the new regulation: The airport already required masks, in accordance with Leon County’s mask mandate.

They’ve also put masks out at the information desk. Staff say it’s all an effort to make people feel safer.

Most travelers say it’s working.

“I’ve noticed everybody is wearing them,” said Edward Hansen. “I haven’t really seen anybody not wearing them. I’ve pretty much gotten used to it, I wear one pretty much all the time at work now.”

The executive order does apply to all public transportation, included buses, trains, taxis, or rideshares and says any violators could be turned away.

Most major airlines have had existing mask requirements and, like TLH, local public transportation, like StarMetro, already have existing rules, mostly based on the county’s ordinance.

