Advertisement

Next three FSU men’s games postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

FSU basketball opens the 2020/21 season at home against North Florida
FSU basketball opens the 2020/21 season at home against North Florida(Miguel A. Olivella Jr. | Miguel Olivella | Flordia State Athletics)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced Florida State’s next three men’s basketball games have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

This is the second pause to the season for the Seminoles this season, after positive tests within FSU’s program forced a halt to their season at the turn of the new year.

FSU was set to take on Boston College on Tuesday night, travel to Pitt on Saturday and square off against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Tuesday.

The Noles fell to Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta, snapping a five-game winning streak after their return-to-play from their first pause to the season.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD responds to fatal crash on Ocala Road
TPD responds to fatal crash on Ocala Road
The Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal accident on I-10 happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m.
FHP: Fatal accident reported on I-10
Florida High is on lockdown and FSU Police are investigating after a “concerning” phone call to...
FSU PD: Florida High lockdown threat ‘not credible’
The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a 25-year-old man after finding more than 37...
TPD arrests 25-year-old man for drug trafficking
Saturday afternoon, following the Friday announcement that the Florida Department of Health has...
Florida DOH-Leon: it may take weeks for new vaccine appointment system to be implemented

Latest News

FSU alumn gets large pay-day after all-Florida parlay hits
An FSU alumn is now $14,000 richer thanks to putting his faith in his local teams.
FSU alumnus gets large pay-day after all-Florida parlay hits
FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons
Willie Simmons staying with Florida A&M, quashing rumors of departure
El Ellis, a stand-out incoming sophomore at TCC, has announced he'll be headed to Louisville...
TCC men garner highest ranking in two decades after perfect start to season