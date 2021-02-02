Next three FSU men’s games postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced Florida State’s next three men’s basketball games have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

This is the second pause to the season for the Seminoles this season, after positive tests within FSU’s program forced a halt to their season at the turn of the new year.

FSU was set to take on Boston College on Tuesday night, travel to Pitt on Saturday and square off against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Tuesday.

The Noles fell to Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta, snapping a five-game winning streak after their return-to-play from their first pause to the season.

