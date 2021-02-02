Six arrested in Lowndes Co. drug trafficking with ties to white-supremacist gang

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Six people were arrested in connection to drug trafficking, which law enforcement eventually learned had ties to a white supremacist gang, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and members of the FBI Gang Task Force began a week-long investigation into members and associates of the Ghost Face Gangsters, a white supremacist gang with a Georgia prison system origin, after a domestic violence incident.

The victim told law enforcement they were beaten and choked by a member of the gang, which happened at a Lowndes County address.

Investigators found the alleged offender and suspected Ghost Face member, Justin Lowe, at a Sandpiper Drive address, along with Jeremy Terry, another self-identified member of the gang, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lowe was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm after a revolver was found hidden in the walls of the home.

“The investigation of the two revealed that gang members were actively involved in methamphetamine distribution and the introduction of contraband into the Georgia prison system on behalf of the gang,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The sheriff’s office identified Gary Kyle Turner, another suspected Ghost Face member, and Tia Folsom, as the sources of supply for methamphetamine, originating out of Colquitt County.

A home on Pine Mill Drive was searched and narcotics, firearm evidence, a suspected incendiary grenade, blood evidence suspected to be from the reported assault and evidence related to suspected fraud were all found, according to the sheriff’s office.

William Fred Brown, Jr., a suspected Ghost Face associate, lived at that home.

Another search on Main Street in the Clyattville led to the seizure of meth and currency related to the sale of that drug, which the sheriff’s office said “further established the Ghost Face connection to the area.”

Investigators later returned to the Sandpiper Drive neighborhood and found Terry and Stevie Mercer, and arrested the two on methamphetamine charges.

The sheriff’s office, who was working with investigators in Colquitt County, learned that Turner was wanted by Alabama law enforcement for an aggravated assault related charge, stemming from a shooting, officials said.

Turner and Folsom were suspected of being at a Valdosta motel and were later arrested. The two were in possession of approximately 10 ounces of methamphetamine and the sheriff’s office said they were in the act of distributing it. A firearm was also found.

“This arrest identified a suspect in Colquitt County as the source of supply of the methamphetamine, and this information was shared with law enforcement officers in Moultrie to further their case against the trafficker,” the sheriff’s office said. “Subsequent searches of residences in Colquitt County allowed investigators to seize approximately six kilograms of methamphetamine. Subsequent arrests related to the gang and their associates are anticipated to occur.”

The sheriff’s office said cases worked during the investigation will be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office for consideration.

WALB is working to learn more about more specifics in this investigation, including charges and incident dates.

