Advertisement

Suspect in custody after 6 killed, including 5 children, in Okla.

Police said a person with a gun taken into custody after six people, including five children,...
Police said a person with a gun taken into custody after six people, including five children, were killed in Oklahoma.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say one person is custody after six people, including five children, were killed in Oklahoma.

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Once there, officers found one man and four children dead, and fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital.

Police say one person who was at the home with a gun is in custody, but few details have been released.

A woman was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida High is on lockdown and FSU Police are investigating after a “concerning” phone call to...
FSU PD: Florida High lockdown threat ‘not credible’
Videos from a party at the Tallahassee club Bajas circulated over the weekend, accumulating...
Social media video shows packed nightclub, Tallahassee residents express concern
The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a 25-year-old man after finding more than 37...
TPD arrests 25-year-old man for drug trafficking
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 1, 2021
TPD responds to fatal crash on Ocala Road
TPD responds to fatal crash on Ocala Road

Latest News

Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 2, 2012
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, at the Del Norte...
Study: Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine appears safe, effective
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies
Records dating to the late 1800s show Punxsutawney Phil has predicted longer winters more than...
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter