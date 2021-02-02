UPDATE: Man arrested for his connection to ISIS was a former University of Florida student

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Gainesville resident arrested for his connection to a terrorist organization is a former University of Florida student.

UF has confirmed to TV20 that Mohamed Fathy Suliman was a student at the university during the 2005 fall and 2006 spring semesters. His major was food science and human nutrition.

The university fully cooperated with the investigation.

Suliman appeared in court for the first time on Monday and is charged in a criminal complaint with attempting to provide material support, including personnel (himself) and services, to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The 33-year-old was arrested overseas on Friday and arrived in North Central Florida early Sunday morning.

He remains in custody as Prosecutors with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida expressed concerns during his first appearance that he is a flight risk and danger to the community. He was shuttled into and out of court in an unmarked van.

According to officials, Suliman left Gainesville, traveled to Turkey, and attempted to enter Syria illegally in 2014 in order to join and support ISIS.

RELATED STORY: Former Gainesville resident arrested for his connection to ISIS

The criminal complaint states that Suliman had a one-way flight reservation from Orlando, Fla., to Egypt in June 2014. However, during his stop in Turkey, instead of traveling to Egypt, he paid cash for a one-way ticket to the Turkish/Syrian border town of Gaziantep, Turkey.

Turkish authorities arrested him for illegally crossing into Syria from Turkey. When questioned about his travel to Syria, he said he wanted to see what life and war were like there. On the day of his arrest in 2014, the complaint explains he received an email from a relative stating they “could not believe how his mind worked, to leave his wife and mother.”

His next appearance will be at the Federal Court in Gainesville on Monday, Feb. 8, at 2:00 p.m.. It will be a Preliminary Hearing as well as a Detention Hearing. Suliman will also be required to tell the court know if he hired a private attorney.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.