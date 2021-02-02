Willie Simmons staying with Florida A&M , squashing rumors of departure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Willie Simmons will remain on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium for the foreseeable future according to a release from Florida A&M. The statement comes in response to reports and rumors over the weekend that the Rattlers head football coach was being courted for a possible job on Shane Beamer’s new staff at South Carolina.

“I am fully committed to the FAMU Football program. I came to the Highest of Seven Hills to produce the excellence that our alumni and fans expect on the field, in the classroom and in the community. We have unfinished business here,” said Simmons in the release. “Rattler Nation, I am your head football coach. Now let’s refocus on the work at hand and prepare to STRIKE fear in the SWAC and beyond!”

Simmons, a Quincy native has rebuilt the Rattlers into a perennial conference title contender, delivering FAMU its first winning season since six seasons in 2018 and building on that with a 9-2 campaign in 2019, claiming a Black National Championship.

“I am excited that Coach Simmons will be our Head Football coach as we head into the SWAC. We are laser focused on providing him with the resources he needs to build a successful program at the #1 HBCU in the country,” said Athletic Director Kortne Gosha. “As the Athletic Director we are committed to taking the athletic department to places we’ve never been and under Coach Simmons’ leadership we will continue to elevate our program to a sustained level of championship performance.”

