BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge High School’s top football prospects have both signed national letters of intent to join the Troy University football program.

Quarterback Quayde Hawkins and offensive tackle Lawson Chandler both made their commitments official on National Signing Day. According to 247Sports, both players are three-star prospects.

From Bainbridge to the Belt: Lawson Chandler and Quayde Hawkins have signed with @TroyTrojansFB pic.twitter.com/awQ6bVTiFf — Fletcher Keel (@FletcherWCTV) February 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.