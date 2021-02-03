Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs man sentenced to 40 years for possession of child pornography

Dean Alan Miller, Jr., 78, was found guilty of 19 counts of possessing photos which include sexual conduct by a child.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One DeFuniak Springs man was sentenced to 40 years in the Department of Corrections for possession of child pornography.

According to the State Attorney’s office, a local judge sentenced Dean Alan Miller, Jr. for 19 counts of possessing photos which include sexual conduct by a child.

Miller was found guilty back in December.

Miller was arrested December 11, 2019, when the Walton County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit conducted a search warrant at his home. The search warrant was the result of investigators receiving numerous cyber tips of someone uploading child pornography from the internet protocol address associated with Miller’s house.

