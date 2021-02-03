Hamilton County’s Jhebari Martin signs with FAMU

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Hamilton County High School football star Jhebari Martin has signed his national letter of intent to play for Florida A&M University.

Martin is the ninth player in Hamilton County High’s history to sign a division one football scholarship. Martin played both offensive tackle and defensive end during his high school career. He also played for Hamilton County’s basketball team.

According to his Hudl profile, Martin is 6-foot-5 and weighs 315 pounds.

Martin was contemplating signing between FAMU and Delaware State. He ultimately chose to sign with the Rattlers.

