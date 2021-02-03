Advertisement

Southport man arrested for promoting the sexual performance of a child

Glover was arrested Monday.
Glover was arrested Monday.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Monday, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dannon Lee Glover, 38, of Southport, for allegedly promoting the sexual performance of a child.

Deputies say they received two reports from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in regards to inappropriate images of children on two Snapchat accounts.

The report describes the images on the Snapchat accounts to be of young girls posed in a sexual manner. They were shared back in August 2020.

Investigators traced both accounts, using their IP addresses, and found they were being used at the same location by the same person. A subpoena to Comcast led investigators to Patty Glover.

Another search warrant on the Snapchat accounts revealed more inappropriate images of underage girls.

Deputies say they made contact with Dannon Glover, who confirmed both accounts in question were his. However, Glover told deputies he received images in large numbers from a web link and would upload them in bulk to the accounts. He said he didn’t recall the images he uploaded to contain child pornography but also said there could have been.

According to the arrest affidavit, Glover told his wife to complete a factory reset on his phone if he should be taken into custody. A factory reset erases all data on a phone.

When investigators got his device, all the data on Glover’s phone had been erased.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos from a party at the Tallahassee club Bajas circulated over the weekend, accumulating...
Social media video shows packed nightclub, Tallahassee residents express concern
Florida High is on lockdown and FSU Police are investigating after a “concerning” phone call to...
FSU PD: Florida High lockdown threat ‘not credible’
The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a 25-year-old man after finding more than 37...
TPD arrests 25-year-old man for drug trafficking
Top (L-R): Justin Lowe, Jeremy Terry, Gary Kyle Turner. Bottom (L-R): Tia Folsom, William Fred...
Six arrested in Lowndes Co. drug trafficking with ties to white-supremacist gang
General Beauregard Lee the Groundhog
Georgia’s groundhog predicts an early spring

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested three people on drug charges after...
Tallahassee Police arrest three after warrant reveals over $16,000 worth of drugs
Lorena Islas and Daniela Donoso are both DACA recipients and use their time to work with...
‘America is a land of dreams’: Local dreamers optimistic following Biden executive orders
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
Tallahassee oncologist speaks on dangers of lung cancer
For the second day of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about the...
Explainer: Differences between weather watches and warnings