Advertisement

Tallahassee oncologist speaks on dangers of lung cancer

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega Python vs. Gatoroid" at The Ziegfeld Theater in New York. Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative. He was 44. Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom "Saved by the Bell," was hospitalized last month in Florida and his team disclosed later he had cancer.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A day after the death of TV star Dustin Diamond, an oncologist with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital warns of the dangers of lung cancer.

Diamond was admitted to a Florida hospital in early January. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 small cell lung cancer, and according to Dr. Amit Jain, an oncologist with TMH.

The actor was not a known smoker.

“Even people who have never smoked can get lung cancer. The type of lung cancer he had is called the small cell lung cancer, so there is the small cell and non-small cell lung cancer. Both of them can be equally difficult and challenging to treat,” said Jain.

Jain says, as a health professional, what worries him is the focus on COVID-19 and not all of the other serious medical conditions still posing a threat. He says lung cancer is typically more common in the older population and people who smoke are more susceptible to get it.

However, as Diamond’s death tragically proved, the disease can affect anyone.

“It causes more deaths statistically than breast cancer in women and prostate cancer in men, although those two cancers are more common in specific genders,” said Jain.

Shortness of breath, a cough and chest discomfort are signs to look out for. Although they are similar to those of COVID and even other respiratory infections, Dr. Jain said do not ignore those symptoms and do not allow the fear of COVID to detour you from seeking medical attention for other conditions.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos from a party at the Tallahassee club Bajas circulated over the weekend, accumulating...
Social media video shows packed nightclub, Tallahassee residents express concern
Florida High is on lockdown and FSU Police are investigating after a “concerning” phone call to...
FSU PD: Florida High lockdown threat ‘not credible’
The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a 25-year-old man after finding more than 37...
TPD arrests 25-year-old man for drug trafficking
Top (L-R): Justin Lowe, Jeremy Terry, Gary Kyle Turner. Bottom (L-R): Tia Folsom, William Fred...
Six arrested in Lowndes Co. drug trafficking with ties to white-supremacist gang
General Beauregard Lee the Groundhog
Georgia’s groundhog predicts an early spring

Latest News

Lorena Islas and Daniela Donoso are both DACA recipients and use their time to work with...
‘America is a land of dreams’: Local dreamers optimistic following Biden executive orders
For the second day of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about the...
Explainer: Differences between weather watches and warnings
Glover was arrested Monday.
Southport man arrested for promoting the sexual performance of a child
The coronavirus has been mutating,
UK variant of coronavirus found in Alachua County