Tallahassee oncologist speaks on dangers of lung cancer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A day after the death of TV star Dustin Diamond, an oncologist with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital warns of the dangers of lung cancer.

Diamond was admitted to a Florida hospital in early January. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 small cell lung cancer, and according to Dr. Amit Jain, an oncologist with TMH.

The actor was not a known smoker.

“Even people who have never smoked can get lung cancer. The type of lung cancer he had is called the small cell lung cancer, so there is the small cell and non-small cell lung cancer. Both of them can be equally difficult and challenging to treat,” said Jain.

Jain says, as a health professional, what worries him is the focus on COVID-19 and not all of the other serious medical conditions still posing a threat. He says lung cancer is typically more common in the older population and people who smoke are more susceptible to get it.

However, as Diamond’s death tragically proved, the disease can affect anyone.

“It causes more deaths statistically than breast cancer in women and prostate cancer in men, although those two cancers are more common in specific genders,” said Jain.

Shortness of breath, a cough and chest discomfort are signs to look out for. Although they are similar to those of COVID and even other respiratory infections, Dr. Jain said do not ignore those symptoms and do not allow the fear of COVID to detour you from seeking medical attention for other conditions.

