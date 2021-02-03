Advertisement

UK variant of coronavirus found in Alachua County

The coronavirus has been mutating,
The coronavirus has been mutating,(WRDW)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Of the 147 cases of the UK variant of the coronavirus found in Florida, one was found in Alachua County. It is the second case in North Central Florida.

Most of the cases of the virus, which is also called the B.1.1.7 variant, were identified in South Florida according to the Florida Department of Health. The agency has sequenced 3,470 COVID-19 specimens to date and is sequencing 200 more samples per week. Through the sequencing, they are able to detect variants.

Last week’s data showed a positive case for the strain in Suwannee county. The first case of the UK variant in Florida was reported by the state Department of Health on Dec. 31. Health officials said a Martin County man in his 20′s tested positive for the variant. The patient had no history of travel.

Below are the number of cases of the variant found in each Florida County according to the health department data: Brevard – 1 Broward – 28 Charlotte – 1 Collier – 1 Dade – 23 Escambia – 1 Hendry – 1 Hillsborough – 7 Lee – 2 Martin – 1 Osceola – 2 Palm Beach – 9 Pasco – 1 Pinellas – 4 Polk – 1 Seminole – 6 Sumter – 1 Suwannee – 1 Volusia – 1

Health experts do not expect this strand to impact the effectiveness of available vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos from a party at the Tallahassee club Bajas circulated over the weekend, accumulating...
Social media video shows packed nightclub, Tallahassee residents express concern
Florida High is on lockdown and FSU Police are investigating after a “concerning” phone call to...
FSU PD: Florida High lockdown threat ‘not credible’
The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a 25-year-old man after finding more than 37...
TPD arrests 25-year-old man for drug trafficking
Top (L-R): Justin Lowe, Jeremy Terry, Gary Kyle Turner. Bottom (L-R): Tia Folsom, William Fred...
Six arrested in Lowndes Co. drug trafficking with ties to white-supremacist gang
General Beauregard Lee the Groundhog
Georgia’s groundhog predicts an early spring

Latest News

Lorena Islas and Daniela Donoso are both DACA recipients and use their time to work with...
‘America is a land of dreams’: Local dreamers optimistic following Biden executive orders
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
Tallahassee oncologist speaks on dangers of lung cancer
For the second day of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about the...
Explainer: Differences between weather watches and warnings
Glover was arrested Monday.
Southport man arrested for promoting the sexual performance of a child