Four Cairo High football players put ink to paper on National Signing Day

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - Four Cairo Syrupmakers signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday to play football at the next level. All of the athletes will stay in Georgia to play college football.

Three of the guys are bound for Georgia Military College in Milledgeville: Offensive lineman Brandon McClendon, linebacker Ricky Walker and defensive back Tequan Lattimore.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Tyquan Glenn is headed to the Good Life City, where he will suit up for Albany State.

National Signing Day was a big day for the ‘Makers, and coach Steve Devoursney knows his guys worked hard to get to this moment.

