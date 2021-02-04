Four Suwannee High athletes make commitments officials, including QB going to Duke

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - Four Suwannee Bulldogs signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday, making their college commitments official.

Quarterback Ja’Quez Moore was the headliner for National Signing Day, as he sealed the deal with Duke. Moore says Duke coach David Cutcliffe and company won him over with their track record of turning out stars.

Wesley Jones put ink to paper to play college football for Campbellsville University. Carson Frier, a softball standout for the Bulldogs, will continue her career on the diamond at University of Central Florida.

Janyah Alicea will play basketball at the next level for LB Wallace Community College.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.