Colquitt County High School recognizes eight senior football players on National Signing Day

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Colquitt County High School had a busy morning on National Signing Day, as the Packers highlighted a double-digit signing class from its football program.

Eight of the athletes who put pen to paper were seniors, including two FBS signings as Zy Brockington is headed to Memphis and Omar Daniels is headed to Kansas State. TJ Spradley is going next door to play for Valdosta State University.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.