Former UF professor indicted for scheme to defraud NIH

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, a former University of Florida professor and researcher and resident of China has been indicted for fraudulently obtaining $1.75 million in federal grant money from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by concealing support he received from the Chinese government and a company that he founded in China to profit from that research.

43-year-old Lin Yang has been charged with six counts of wire fraud and four counts of making false statements to an agency of the United States.

The indictment, returned by a federal grand jury on Dec. 15, 2020, was unsealed today, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Florida

“The taxpayer dollars that funded Yang’s research were intended to benefit the health and wellbeing of U.S. citizens. But our indictment alleges that Yang engaged in acts of deliberate deception so that he could also further the research goals of the Chinese Communist government and advance his own business interests,” said U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe for the Northern District of Florida. “We are committed to working closely with the FBI, the Department of Health and Human Services, and our research institutions to identify, investigate and prosecute anyone who undermines the integrity of our nation’s research efforts by concealing potential conflicts of interest and commitment.”

According to the indictment, Yang obtained a $1.75 million grant from NIH to develop and disseminate an imaging informatics tool for muscles known as “MuscleMiner.”

Between September 2014-July 2019, hee served as the principal investigator for the NIH grant at UF, where he was responsible for conducting and administering the grant in compliance with applicable federal law and institutional policies.

Among other things, Yang was required to disclose his foreign research support and financial conflicts of interest, including his ownership of, or interest in, a foreign company. During that same period, in 2016, Yang established a business in China known as “Deep Informatics.”

The indictment further alleges that Yang promoted his business in China by relating that its products were the result of years of research supported by millions of dollars of U.S. government funding. Simultaneously, Yang applied for and was accepted into the People’s Republic of China’s Thousand Talents Program (TTP) in connection with Northwestern Polytechnical University, located in Xi’an, China.

The TTP was a talent plan established by the Chinese government to encourage the transfer of original ideas, technology, and intellectual property from foreign institutions, such as American universities. In order to maintain his employment with UF and continue receiving NIH grant money, the indictment alleges that Yang intentionally concealed his conflicts of interest and other support in connection with his Chinese business and his participation in a Chinese government talent plan and affiliation with a Chinese research university. On multiple occasions, Yang submitted disclosures to NIH containing false statements and material omissions concerning his affiliations and research endeavors with a foreign government and company. Additionally, in January 2019, UF’s College of Engineering required all faculty to provide, in writing, updated disclosures concerning activities with foreign entities in China and two other countries.

The indictment alleges that Yang provided UF with a written response that falsely stated he had no affiliation with any business, entity, or university in China.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Florida, Yang traveled to China in August of 2019 and has yet to return to the United States. Each count of wire fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. Each count of making false statements to an agency of the United States is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story listed Northwestern Polytechnic University, based on information provided in a news release. This has since been corrected to Northwestern Polytechnical University

