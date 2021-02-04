National Signing Day: Four Valwood athletes ready for next level

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) - A quartet of Valiants from Valwood High School are heading to the next level in baseball, volleyball and football.

Quarterback Pate Hogan is staying in the Peach State and heading to Carrolton to play for the West Georgia Wolves. He says UWG feels like the right fit and he’s ready to contribute as soon as they’ll let him.

Harrison Hamsley will also go to the next level on the gridiron, as he signed with Georgia Southern. Volleyball star Kennedy Kimbro will play her college ball at Columbia College, and baseball player Mac McRae will join Hogan at West Georgia.

