Tallahassee Police investigating fatal stabbing on West Brevard Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened at the Time Saver Convenience Store on the corner of Brevard Street and old Bainbridge Road Thursday afternoon.

TPD says they received a call just before 3 p.m. regarding the incident. Officials say the victim, identified only as an adult male, was taken from the scene to the hospital, where he later died.

There is no information about any known suspects at the time, but the owner at Time Saver told WCTV that he believes a small altercation may have led to the stabbing, and is hopeful the person responsible is caught.

TPD says the investigation is active and ongoing and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer on scene to call 850-891-4200.

