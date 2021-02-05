Advertisement

CDC to issue school reopening guidance next week

By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release guidance on reopening schools this coming week.

It has been almost a year of at-home learning for some students and many are ready to get back into the classroom.

A big concern is figuring out how to minimize the spread of COVID-19 before returning.

Even with guidance and regulations, CDC officials say community spread must be down before it is safe for teachers and students to reenter schools.

Not everyone wants to go back. Some teacher unions are resisting reopening schools amid fears of infection.

President Joe Biden has said he will work to reopen K-12 schools in his first 100 days in office, but made it clear he will defer to medical experts to dictate when that happens.

The president has signed multiple executive actions to help reopen schools and establish a national strategy to get the pandemic under control.

Biden is also pushing Congress to approve $170 billion for schools and colleges to help them operate safely in person or facilitate remote learning.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is currently responding to a shooting at the 25th block of Texas Street.
TPD investigating fatal Thursday evening shooting in the 2500 block of Texas Street
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal stabbing on West Brevard Street
One Florida city has announced that the first week of February will now be known as “Donald J....
‘Donald J. Trump Week’ declared in one Florida city
The Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.
Former Tallahassee federal correctional officer indicted for sexual abuse of inmates
Ronnie Hackle (left), Mercedes Hackle (center), and Bobbie Lynn Moore (right). (Source:...
Men face death penalty in Hackle, Moore murder case

Latest News

As a part of an initiative to create dialogue and make their campus more inclusive, FSU is set...
FSU launching podcast in hopes to make campus more inclusive, build sense of togetherness
Two years after a tree fell through it’s roof and the community raised funds for the repairs, a...
‘Putting the party out to pasture’: Bradfordville Blues Club to hold outdoor shows starting in March
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard
A Florida State University graduate struck a deal with Lori Grenier on Friday’s episode of...
FSU graduate, UT freshman make deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank for product ‘Nightcap’
The Thomasville Police Department is looking to crack down on school zone speeders.
Thomasville Police Department activates more red-speed cameras