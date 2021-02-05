‘Donald J. Trump Week’ declared in one Florida city

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WCTV) - One Florida city has announced that the first week of February will now be known as “Donald J. Trump Week.”

Annually in Frostproof, Fla, Feb. 1-Feb. 6 will be recognized as Donald J. Trump Week in the city.

This controversial declaration was Monday at the city’s weekly Frostproof City Council Meeting.

The Vice Mayor of the City, per the meeting agenda, wanted to designate the week Donald J. Trump Week in honor of the former president.

