FAMU, community leaders honored for COVID-19 testing efforts in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s arguably at the center of Leon County’s pandemic response: Bragg Memorial Stadium.

In 10 months, close to a quarter million people have been tested.

Friday, those who made it possible received recognition.

The Florida A&M National Alumni Association presented service awards to university and community leaders Friday afternoon.

The Rattler faithful have never been short on pride, but that FAMU love has reached new heights during the pandemic with alums applauding the school’s role in testing.

Friday, with the testing site as a backdrop, University President Dr. Larry Robinson, along with other school officials received official plaques honoring their work.

The Florida National Guard and Division of Emergency Management also received recognition.

The president of the FAMU National Alumni Association President and an Army Reserves member himself, Gregory Clark, told WCTV that this operation has saved lives.

“I think the recognition needs to be on this site, what it’s doing to save lives in the big bend area, so that’s the reason I’m here today. To recognize those people, that are laying it on the line everyday to ensure that our community is safe,” FAMU National Alumni Association President, Gregory Clark, said.

The school says over 234,000 tests have been administered here since last April, and FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson told WCTV that he is hopeful this will become a vaccination site before too long.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.