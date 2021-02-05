Advertisement

FAMU, community leaders honored for COVID-19 testing efforts in Leon County

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s arguably at the center of Leon County’s pandemic response: Bragg Memorial Stadium.

In 10 months, close to a quarter million people have been tested.

Friday, those who made it possible received recognition.

The Florida A&M National Alumni Association presented service awards to university and community leaders Friday afternoon.

The Rattler faithful have never been short on pride, but that FAMU love has reached new heights during the pandemic with alums applauding the school’s role in testing.

Friday, with the testing site as a backdrop, University President Dr. Larry Robinson, along with other school officials received official plaques honoring their work.

The Florida National Guard and Division of Emergency Management also received recognition.

The president of the FAMU National Alumni Association President and an Army Reserves member himself, Gregory Clark, told WCTV that this operation has saved lives.

“I think the recognition needs to be on this site, what it’s doing to save lives in the big bend area, so that’s the reason I’m here today. To recognize those people, that are laying it on the line everyday to ensure that our community is safe,” FAMU National Alumni Association President, Gregory Clark, said.

The school says over 234,000 tests have been administered here since last April, and FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson told WCTV that he is hopeful this will become a vaccination site before too long.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is currently responding to a shooting at the 25th block of Texas Street.
TPD investigating fatal Thursday evening shooting in the 2500 block of Texas Street
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal stabbing on West Brevard Street
One Florida city has announced that the first week of February will now be known as “Donald J....
‘Donald J. Trump Week’ declared in one Florida city
The Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.
Former Tallahassee federal correctional officer indicted for sexual abuse of inmates
Ronnie Hackle (left), Mercedes Hackle (center), and Bobbie Lynn Moore (right). (Source:...
Men face death penalty in Hackle, Moore murder case

Latest News

As a part of an initiative to create dialogue and make their campus more inclusive, FSU is set...
FSU launching podcast in hopes to make campus more inclusive, build sense of togetherness
Two years after a tree fell through it’s roof and the community raised funds for the repairs, a...
‘Putting the party out to pasture’: Bradfordville Blues Club to hold outdoor shows starting in March
A Florida State University graduate struck a deal with Lori Grenier on Friday’s episode of...
FSU graduate, UT freshman make deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank for product ‘Nightcap’
The Thomasville Police Department is looking to crack down on school zone speeders.
Thomasville Police Department activates more red-speed cameras
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation announced that Feb....
Governor Ron DeSantis declares February 5 Crossing Guard Appreciation Day